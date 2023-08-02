Two more completed SWIFT projects bring high-speed internet to Ontario communities

Nearly 1,000 homes and businesses in Dufferin County and Caledon now have access to high-speed internet.

Access comes through the completion of two projects sponsored by Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT), a non-profit project under the Western Ontario Wardens’ Caucus.

“With the completion of these two high-speed projects, the newly installed broadband networks not only bring enhanced online experiences and expand digital possibilities for residents but also serve as a catalyst for economic growth within the region,” Barry Field, SWIFT’s executive director, said in a press release.

EH!Tel Networks constructed a high-speed fibre-optic network servicing 58 kilometres of roadway. The project is benefiting 665 underserved homes and businesses in the Townships of Melancthon and Mulmur.

North Frontenac Telephone Corporation (NFTC) has also constructed a 29-kilometre fibre-optic network. The project will bring high-speed connectivity to 295 locations in Tamarac Estates and parts of Caledon North.

The news follows the recent completion of five other SWIFT projects. Those networks brought internet connectivity to 1,770 homes and businesses in the Ontario counties of Bruce and Huron.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: SWIFT