Post Malone buys One Ring Magic card found in Whitby, Ontario

Singer-songwriter and huge Magic: The Gathering fan Post Malone purchased the super-rare One Ring card after it was found in Whitby, Ontario, early last month.

Brook Trafton shared a brief video on TikTok of him meeting Post Malone and handing over the One Ring. Though the video didn’t disclose the amount Trafton sold the card for, comments under the video claim Post Malone paid $2.6 million (it’s not clear whether that was USD or CAD). However, that claim is unverified and may not be accurate.

When the card was first found, it was valued at $2 million USD (about $2.6 million CAD).

“I have played MTG since I was a kid and obviously it would be amazing to keep this card. But for a guy like me, being able to sell it is life changing. I just really hoped it would go to someone who would appreciate it as much as I do,” Trafton wrote in the description of the video.

Source: Brook Trafton (TikTok)