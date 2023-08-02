Lenovo Canada’s ‘Doorbuster’ sale offers up to 63 percent off on laptops

Lenovo Canada is currently offering massive back-to-school discounts on its laptops, Chromebooks and ThinkPads.

The promotion is divided into three parts, with the first part active now until August 6th. The second part of the promotion goes live on August 7th and ends on August 13th, while the third part will go live on August 15th and end on August 20th.

Check out some of the notable deals below:

July 31st to August 6th

IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook (14-inch Intel) – Storm Grey: $504.99 (regularly $734.99)

ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 Intel (14-inch): $1,379 (regularly $5,039)

Yoga 7 (16-inch AMD) – Arctic Grey: $999.99 (regularly $1,529.99)

Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 AMD (16-inch) with RTX 4050: $1,464.99 (regularly $1,859.99)

Check out other similar available deals here.

August 7th to August 13th

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10: $2,209 (save 55 percent)

IdeaPad Slim 3 (15″ AMD): $554.99 (save 40 percent)

Yoga 7i (14-inch Intel): $1,094.99 (save 25 percent)

Legion Pro 5i Gen 8: $1,759.99 (save 20 percent)

ThinkPad X1 Titanium: $829 (save 63 percent)

August 14th to 20th

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10: $1,951.95 (save 45 percent)

IdeaPad Flex 5i: $824.99 (save 28 percent)

Yoga 6 (13-inch AMD): $904.99 (save 21 percent)

ThinkPad T14 Gen 4: $1,891.45 (save 45 percent)

For more details on all of Lenovo’s Back to School Sale, click here.

Image credit: Lenovo