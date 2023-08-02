Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now streaming on Disney+

May’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has concluded its theatrical run and has now arrived on Disney+.

The James Gunn-directed film features the familiar all-star cast, including Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, and Sean Gunn as Kraglin. Joining them are Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary and Will Poulter as Adam Warlock.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 marks the end of Gunn’s involvement with the MCU. Gunn is now the co-CEO of DC Studios, and will oversee the creative direction of the DC Universe.

Disney+ is available in Canada for $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

Image credit: Marvel Studios