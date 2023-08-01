Samsung Display explains why its foldables are better than the competition

Samsung Display has explained why it believes the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 are better than those from competitors like Oppo, Vivo and Huawei.

First, Samsung described how the Z Fold 5 is better than some of the others with its ‘extreme durability,’ ‘Flex Hinge,’ and an under-display camera. Additionally, Samsung goes deeper into the ‘Flex Hinge’ design and explains how its 1.6-radius hinge is better than the competition as it minimizes folding stress.

Samsung also dives deeper into how the Fold 5 is more durable and able to survive 200,000 folds at 25-Celsius, 150,000 folds at 60-degree Celsius and even 30,000 folds in -20-degree Celsius temperatures.

Despite this all being interesting, what Samsung should have pointed out was that the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are waterproof, easily making them one of the best options for foldables as most lack IP68 water resistance.

Source: Samsung