Fitbit reveals massive redesign ahead of fall launch

After acquiring Fitbit to bolster its smartwatch health ambitions, Google is finally bringing a much-needed redesign to the Fitbit app. Fitbit showcased the massive redesign on August 1st (via Engadget) — it’s expected to launch this fall.

Both the Android and iOS Fitbit apps will get a Material You redesign. While the Fitbit app will get a fresh coat of paint, it seems the app’s functionality will remain more or less the same. For example, the redesign will replace the bottom toolbar’s four buttons with new options. ‘Today,’ will remain while ‘Discover,’ ‘Community,’ and ‘Premium’ will be replaced with ‘Coach’ and ‘You.’

The Today screen will remain more or less as is but with a major glow-up. Users will still be able to quickly see their steps, sleep, stress and Active Zone Minutes. Users can also tap different metrics to get more information, like a detailed breakdown of their sleep. Overall, the new screens look much cleaner, and the data appears to be more digestible at a glance compared to the current Fitbit app.

The new Coach section retains much of what was available through ‘Discover,’ in the old Fitbit app. Users will be able to access resources like workout videos, recipes and more. However, as with the current Fitbit app, some of the content in Coach will likely be limited to Fitbit Premium subscribers.

Finally, the You tab is where Fitbit users will find personal information, goals, achievements, badges and more. Plus, some of Fitbit’s community features will appear under the You tab in their own section.

Google plans to launch the new Fitbit app in the fall. I’d say it’s a safe bet the company will debut it alongside the rumoured Pixel Watch 2. Moreover, Google has invited “select Fitbit users” to test out a closed beta of the revamped Fitbit app. Google will consider feedback from testers and may change things before launch.

You can view all the design changes here.

