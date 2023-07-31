Pixel Watch 2 watch faces surface online

A new leak has shown off an early look at some of the watch faces that are coming to the Pixel Watch 2. The leak comes from an anonymous source at Google, giving an exclusive to Android Authority.

Reportedly the watch will have four different watch face types.

It seems that Arc is quite customizable and gives users the most to look at a glance.

Bold Digital and Analog Bold are both customizable as well but focus on bold writing.

Further, the Pixel Watch 2 will come with Wear OS 4 with a new ability to extract colours from watch faces and apply the colour scheme to the Pixel Watch’s UI.

Previous Pixel Watch rumours point to Google replacing the steel chassis with aluminum. It could also offer an improved processor and more health sensors.

The Pixel Watch 2 is expected to launch alongside the Pixel 8 series sometime in October.

Source: Android Authority