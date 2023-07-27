Samsung Z Fold prototypes show off various aspect ratios

Samsung is playing around with different aspect ratios for its Galaxy Z Fold series.

As shared in a few videos by Ray Wong from Inverse, Samsung is experimenting with foldable device aspect ratios ranging from 19.5:9, 21:9 to 22:9 and 23:9.

The wider Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 that never was… Got to look at these 3D printed prototypes of an alternate foldable #SamsungUnpacked https://t.co/F8Ec8V9yAI pic.twitter.com/3UMdvVX1jB — Ray Wong (@raywongy) July 27, 2023

In another post on Twitter X, Wong shared a wider Z Fold prototype that resembles a cross-hybrid between the actual Z Fold 5 and a Pixel Fold.

It’s interesting to see Samsung try out different aspect ratios. The current Z Fold 5 features a 23.1:9 aspect ratio; however, many complain that it’s too tall and hard to use with one hand. On the other hand, the Pixel Fold sports a 17.4:9 aspect, and the Oppo Find N2 offers an 18:9 aspect ratio. These foldables seem more manageable for people than Samsung’s offering.

Still, the Galaxy Z Fold series aspect ratio workes pretty well and I haven’t encountered issues with it in the past. However, it would have been nice to have another option.

Source: @raywongy