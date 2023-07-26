Google reportedly ‘considering’ foldable Pixel Tablet

According to rumours, Apple isn’t the only company potentially making a foldable tablet.

DigiTimes reports (via 9to5Google) that Google is “considering” a foldable version of the Pixel Tablet. DigiTimes cites supply chain sources, similar to the report about Apple’s foldable iPad. However, you should probably take the information with a healthy dose of skepticism.

First off, the “considering” part of the report is key. Google isn’t actively working on such a device, just thinking about it. That puts this foldable tablet in the very, very early stages, which significantly increases the odds it’ll never see the light of day (or at least is a long way off).

Moreover, 9to5Google points out that Google would be breaking new ground with a foldable tablet. So far, only a handful of foldable tablets have launched, but they’re more like laptops and run Microsoft’s Windows. An Android-powered foldable tablet would be a totally different beast.

At the same time, I’m not sure how much of a market there would be for a folding tablet. There’s an argument for folding phones, going from a portable phone size to a larger, tablet-like screen. And I could see large foldable tablets as a possible laptop replacement. Ultimately, it’ll be interesting to see what Google does with a foldable tablet, if it ever arrives.

Source: DigiTimes Via: 9to5Google