Official ChatGPT iOS app now available in Canada

OpenAI announced the official ChatGPT app for iOS earlier this month and has slowly expanded availability to new countries. Now the app is available in Canada.

In a tweet on Thursday, May 25th, OpenAI said it expanded ChatGPT to over 30 countries, including Canada.

Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Morocco, Namibia, Nauru, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Qatar, Slovenia, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates (🧵2/2) — OpenAI (@OpenAI) May 25, 2023

iPhone owners can now download the app from the App Store, a good thing given the rampant proliferation of fake ChatGPT apps on the platform. You can download the official ChatGPT app here.

As the name implies, the ChatGPT iOS app enables access to ChatGPT for free. OpenAI says the app syncs chat history across devices. The iOS app also integrates OpenAI’s open-source speech recognition system, Whisper.

ChatGPT Plus subscribers can access the improved GPT-4 capabilities and faster response times as well.

In OpenAI’s May 18th announcement, the company also teased that ChatGPT would come to Android devices “soon.”

Meanwhile, multiple Canadian privacy authorities announced an investigation into ChatGPT over concerns about how OpenAI handles personal information. You can read more about that here.