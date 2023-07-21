Save on Dyson’s V15 Detect Total Clean vacuum and other Best Buy Top Deals

Best Buy Canada’s Top Deals for the week of July 21st to July 27th are live now, and the promotion discounts Dyson’s V15 Detect Total Clean Cordless Stick Vacuum.

The V15 Detect features a green laser built into the fluffy cleaner attachment, which reveals microscopic dust, allowing you to see what spots in your house need those extra two or three passes. The laser is precisely angled to make invisible dust visible and works best on hard floors.

Dyson claims that the laser is Class 1, meaning it is virtually harmless for humans and pets, though the company does not recommend staring into it directly.

The V15 Detect Total Clean also features a technology that Dyson calls a Piezo sensor. This sensor continuously sizes and counts dust particles and debris that the vacuum sucks up and showcases it on the vacuum’s LCD screen.

The vacuum is currently available for $849.99 (save $150).

Check out other Top Deals for the week below:

Samsung 50-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (UN50TU690TFXZC) – 2022: $499.99 (save $100)

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart TV (QN65Q60CAFXZC) – 2023 – Titan Grey: $1,099.99 (save $200)

Samsung 75-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (UN75CU7000FXZC) – 2023 – Titan Grey: $1,299.99 (save $200)

Razer Ornata Chroma Backlit Mechanical Mecha-Membrane Gaming Keyboard – English: $59.99 (save $40)

Dell Inspiron 27-inch All-in-One PC – White (Intel Core i7-1355U/512GB SSD/1TB HDD/16GB RAM/Win11): $1,399.99 (save $300)

Epson EcoTank ET-2800 Wireless All-In-One Supertank Inkjet Printer – White: $299.99 (save $30)

Alienware 34-inch WQHD 165Hz 0.1ms GTG Curved QD-OLED LED G-Sync FreeSync Gaming Monitor (AW3423DWF): $1,299.99 (save $100)

DJI Mini 3 Quadcopter Drone Fly More Combo & Remote Control with Built-in Screen (DJI RC) – Grey: $989.99 (save $119)

Acer Aspire 3 15.6-inch Laptop – Silver (Intel Core i3-1115G4/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11 Home): $499.99 (save $150)

ASUS VivoBook X515 15.6-inch Laptop – Slate Grey (Intel Core i5-1135G7/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/Windows 11): $699.99 (save $300)

Sanus Outdoor 40-inch – 85-inch Full Motion TV Wall Mount: $379.99 (save $70)

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle with 3 Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor 2K Cameras – White: $399.99 (save $200)

ASUS Wireless AX3000 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router (RT-AX58U/CA): $134.99 (save $65)

Lenovo Tab M10 HD (2nd Gen) 10.1-inch 32GB Android 10 Q Tablet w/ MediaTek Helio P22T 8-Core Processor – Iron Grey: $139.99 (save $10)

Samsung HW-B650 430-Watt 3.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $299.99 (save $100)

Breville Bambino Plus Automatic Espresso Machine – Silver: $499.99 (save $100)

Ultima Cosa Digital Dual Zone Air Fryer – 8L/8.5QT – Black Stainless Steell: $129.99 (save $170)

Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X and Series S: $204.99 (save $55)

GoPowerBike GoEagle 500W Electric City Bike with up to 58km Battery Life – Black: $1,298.99 (save $500)

SWFT Edge Electric City Bike with up to 49.8km Battery Life – BlackSWFT Edge: $1,099.99 (save $400)

Outlet Centre deals

Open Box – Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch 64GB with Wi-Fi (5th Generation) – Blue: $649.99 (save $40)

Open Box – Samsung 70-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen OS Smart TV (UN70TU6985FXZC) – 2020: $629.99 (save $70)

Open Box – Samsung HW-B450/ZC 300-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $149.99 (save $30)

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN65Q60BAFXZC) – Titan Grey – Open Box: $899.99 (save $50)

Sony X80K 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV (KD65X80K) – 2022 – Open Box: $819.99 (save $30)

Open Box – Beats By Dr. Dre Fit Pro In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – White: $179.99 (save $30)

Open Box – Apple iPad mini 8.3-inch 256GB with Wi-Fi (6th Generation) – Space Grey: $759.99 (save $40)

Open Box – Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Icon On-Ear Sound Isolating Bluetooth Headphones – Matte Black: $169.99 (save $25)

Open Box – Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS) 45mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band – Medium/Large: $399.99 (save $120)

Refurbished (Excellent) – Dyson Official Outlet – Airwrap Styler Complete Long – Vinca Blue/Rose – (1 Year Dyson Warranty): $469.99 (save $150)

Danby DDR050BLPBDB-RF 50 Pint Dehumidifier with Pump in Black – Refurbished: $189.99 (save $80)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.