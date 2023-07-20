fbpx
What’s new on CBC Gem in August 2023

The GT20 Canada Cricket Tournament is streaming on CBC Gem this month

Karandeep Oberoi
Jul 20, 20239:08 PM EDT 1 comment

CBC has unveiled the full list of movies and shows hitting its CBC Gem streaming service in August.

Below is all the content set to hit the platform:

CBC Sports

  • GT20 Canada Cricket Tournament – Streaming now until August 6th
  • Para Swimming World Championships – Streaming July 31st – August 6th
  • Rugby Americas North Sevens – Streaming August 19th – 20th
  • World Athletics Championships – Streaming August 19th – 27th

August 1st

  • Dreaming Whilst Black *Exclusive Canadian Premiere*
  • Freeup! Emancipation Day 2023

August 4th

  • Chateau Diy Season 6
  • Hey Duggee Season 2

August 5th

  • Richard Iii

August 7th

  • Super Agent Jon Le Bon Season 5

August 9th

  • The Colour Of Ink

August 11th

  • You & Me *Exclusive Canadian Premiere*
  • Paul Simon On Q With Tom Power

August 16th

  • Coextinction

August 18th

  • Junior Baking Show Season 8

August 25th

  • A Body That Works *Exclusive Canadian Premiere*

Coming in September

  • Bones Of Crows – Limited Series
  • Cook Clever, Waste Less With Prue & Rupy
  • Ghosts (UK) – Season 5 (Final Season)
  • Harlots – Season 2

CBC Gem is free with ads, while an ad-free ‘Premium’ subscription is available for $4.99/month.

CBC Gem is available on AndroidiOS, Apple TV and more.

