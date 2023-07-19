Tesla reveals new details about Cybertruck production and design

Tesla’s long-delayed Cybertruck might finally be on its way.

The Cybertruck, which has suffered from various technical issues and delays throughout its development, will reportedly undergo production later this year.

Tesla first announced the Cybertruck in 2019, and it was scheduled to enter production in late 2021. The super-hyped truck faced delays supposedly due to battery shortages. Subsequently, in August 2021, Tesla CEO Elon Musk delayed the vehicle to sometime in 2022 before pushing it to January during a Q4 earnings call. Several delays later, during Tesla’s Q4 2022 earnings call, Musk said that production of the vehicle would begin in some capacity in the summer of 2023. However, Tesla would only be able to initiate mass production in 2024.

Now, as part of the company’s 2023 second-quarter financial results, via Electrek, Tesla revealed that the initial production of the Cybertruck will begin later this year at its Texas Gigafactory. The company said that it is currently testing Cybertruck vehicles around the world for final certification and validation. “This might be the most unique vehicle product in decades; with that comes trialing and testing new technologies,” reads the report.

Musk has himself stated that the Cybertruck is “hard to make,” considering its unique design and build materials. It’s made of stainless steel, which is heavier, more expensive, and harder to shape and weld than conventional steel.

The report also revealed some interesting information about the upcoming vehicle. The electric automaker claims that the pickup truck will be the first of its kind to offer both a spacious cabin and a generous cargo space in a compact size. The company reports that the Cybertruck will be the first sub-19 ft. truck that can fit into a garage and still have four doors and a bed over six feet long.

“Both technologically and architecturally, this vehicle will break a lot of boundaries – very much in line with how we think about vehicle engineering and manufacturing,” reads the earnings report.

The company also shared some new images of the Cybertruck and its production line:

It’s worth noting that when the truck was first revealed in 2019, Tesla quoted a $39,900 USD (roughly $54,400 CAD at the time) price tag for the vehicle. During a Tesla shareholder’s meeting last August, Musk said that “a lot has changed” since then, and the Cybertruck’s price and specifications will shift.

Image credit: Tesla

Source: Tesla, Via: Electrek