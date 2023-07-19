How to watch the 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup in Canada

The quadrennial-occurring Women’s FIFA World Cup is back in 2023 for the 9th edition of the tournament.

The Women’s FIFA World Cup for 2023 is being hosted by Australia and New Zealand and will see 32 nations compete over the span of a month. The competition begins on Thursday, July 20th, and concludes on Sunday, August 20th.

Team Canada plays its first match against Nigeria in Melbourne on Thursday, July 20th, at 10:30pm ET/7:30pm PT.

Out of the eight previous competitions, the United States has lifted the trophy four times, in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019. Germany has lifted the trophy twice, in 2003 and 2007. While Norway and Japan won the World Cup once each, in 1995 and 2011, respectively.

Two Canadian media outlets have been given broadcast rights to the tournament, CTV and its sports specialty channel, TSN. CTV-owned RDS will stream the Women’s FIFA World Cup in French.

Here is a guide on how you can watch the 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup in Canada:

Cable

All of the 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup games will be available to watch on TSN, while some of the games, including all games that Canada plays, would be available on CTV. Most cable service providers, including Bell, Rogers, Shaw, Cogeco, Vidéotron and more, have TSN in their channel catalogue, while free-to-air CTV should be available with all cable connections.

Similarly, if your cable provider is Vidéotron, Bell, Telus, SunWire, TekSavvy or Cogeco, you should have access to RDS for coverage of all games in French.

Online Streaming (with cable)

If you have a cable connection that gives you access to the five TSN channels or CTV, you can use your cable credentials to log in to the TSN website or the CTV website and watch the games live. You can also log in to the TSN app and the CTV app with your cable credentials. You can check if your cable provider allows you to access TSN online here.

TSN’s app is available on Android and iOS.

CTV’s app is available on Android and iOS.

Similarly, you can also sign into the RDS website with your cable credentials to live stream the tournament in French.

The RDS app can be downloaded on Android and iOS.

Online streaming (without cable)

The 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup is also available through TSN’s subscription program.

The subscriptions are as follows:

Monthly Pass: Gives you access to TSN for a month from the date of subscription. The plan is billed monthly, and automatically renews every month. The plan costs $19.99 + tax.

Four-month Pass: Gives you access to TSN for four months from the date of subscription. The plan is prepaid, and is billed as a one-time payment for four months. Automatically renews every four months. The plan costs $49.96 + tax for the four months.

Annual Pass: Gives you access to TSN for a year from the date of subscription. The plan is prepaid, and is billed as a one-time payment for the year. Automatically renews annually. The plan costs $119.90 + tax for the full year.

Click here to subscribe to TSN.

Canada’s Women’s FIFA World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers

Sabrina D’Angelo

Lysianne Proulx

Kailen Sheridan

Defenders

Kdeisha Buchana

Allysha Chapman

Vanessa Gilles

Gabrielle Carle

Ashley Lawrence

Jayde Riviere

Shelina Zadorsky

Midfielders

Simi Awujo

Jessie Fleming

Julia Grosso

Quinn

Sophie Schmidt

Forwards

Jordyn Huitema

Cloé Lacasse

Adriana Leon

Nichelle Prince

Deanne Rose

Christine Sinclair

Evelyn Viens

Olivia Smith

Find the complete Women’s FIFA World Cup schedule here.

Image credit: FIFA