Select Google Nest smart home devices are 28 percent off

Google acquired Nest Labs, the company behind Nest smart home devices, on January 14th, 2014, for a reported sum of $3.2 billion USD (about $4.2 billion CAD) in cash.

This purchase marked Google’s entry into the smart home market and demonstrated its interest in expanding into the realm of connected devices and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies.

Now, years later, Nest is by far one of the leaders in the space and continues to increase Google presence for smart home devices. If you’re in the market for a new Nest Learning Thermostat, Nest Thermostat or Nest Protect device, now could be the perfect time to pick one up.

Below is a list of several Nest devices currently on sale on Amazon:

Source: Amazon Canada