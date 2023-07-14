Nintendo Canada hosting summer screening experiences

Nintendo of Canada is hosting unique Cinema experiences this summer. This event will have Switch games and The Super Mario Bros. Movie screenings.

There will be opportunities to take pictures of yourself in the worlds of Pikmin 4 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom games. Games, prizes, trivia, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe racing will also be on the big screen.

The Nintendo Switch Cinema Experience will open its door at 6:30pm and movie showings are scheduled to start after 9:00pm. You can purchase your tickets in person or online directly on the drive-in websites. There is no additional charge for participating in the Nintendo Switch Cinema Experience activities.

The Nintendo Switch Experience will take place in:

Nintendo Switch Cinema Experience Stops:

Starlite Drive-in Theatre

Location: Stoney Creek, ON

Dates: July 21-22

Purchase tickets here

Stardust Drive-in Theatre

Location: East Gwillimbury, ON

Dates: July 28-29

Purchase tickets here

Cine-Parc Orford

Location: Sherbrooke, QC Dates: August 18-19 Check back to purchase tickets



An additional location will be added at a later date.