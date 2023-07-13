Hyundai Ioniq 5 N EV boasts up to 641hp, speakers to simulate car noises and a rear wiper

Following what feels like years of leaks, rumours and teases, Hyundai has officially revealed its Ioniq 5 N electric vehicle (EV).

The automotive company describes the performance vehicle as its high-end “N” line’s “first step” towards electrification. While the overall look of the vehicle is mostly the same on the outside, save for a revamped grill and a few other subtle touches, including a lower front bumper lip for improved aerodynamics, it’s under the hood where the EV has been notably upgraded.

But before we get into the EV’s performance, let’s dive into some of its more interesting features. First off, you can change how the Ioniq 5 N sounds from both the outside and inside, thanks to several internal and external speakers. This includes a mode called ‘Supersonic,’ which emulates the sound of a fighter jet (yes, you read that correctly), and ‘Ignition,’ which copies the sound of a turbocharged 2.0 litre Elantra N or Kona N.





I don’t entirely understand why anyone would want their EV to sound artificially like a gas-performance vehicle. Still, it makes sense Hyundai included the option on this car for the track-minded audience it’s targeting with this vehicle. Adding to the various sound modes is the Ioniq 5 N’s e-Shift, which simulates gearshifts by changing the EV’s torque, making the car feel more like a combustion vehicle as you’re manually paddle-shifting through gears.

The Ioniq 5 N also features a back wiper, solving one of my key issues with the standard Ioniq 5 I own and drive daily. Hopefully, this must-have feature for Canadian winters makes its way to the regular version of the EV (I’m still perplexed why the carmaker didn’t include a rear wiper on the standard Ioniq 5).

Regarding performance, the Ioniq 5 N features 600 horsepower (hp) (448 kilowatts) (kW) and 545 pound-feet (740 Newton-meters of torque). It also features a boost mode that increases it to 641 hp (479 kW) via its N Grin Boost function that lasts for 10 seconds. What does this all mean? This is a very powerful EV.

Delving into the specs, the Ioniq 5 N features an 84kW battery and 800-volt fast charging that can charge the vehicle from 10 percent to 80 percent in 18 minutes (good luck finding a charger that supports that speed in Canada).

The Ioniq 5 N also features several distinct driving modes, including ‘Sprint’ and ‘Endurance.’ Endurance mode optimizes the vehicle’s battery temperature to last as long as possible, while Sprint mode gives the EV a jolt of power. There’s even a mode called N Drift that makes it easier to drive the car, allowing you to live out your The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift dreams at the cost of your tires.

It’s unclear how much the Ioniq 5 N will cost, but it is set to tentatively release in Canada in spring 2024.

Image credit: Hyundai