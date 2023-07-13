Amazon announces that Prime Day 2023 was the biggest Prime Day event ever

Amazon continues to increase its value in the market and in turn for its shareholders, specifically for its founder Jeff Bezos.

With the popular Prime Day 2023 officially in the books, Amazon announced that its first day of Prime Day, which was on July 11th, was the single largest sales day in company history.

Overall, the the two-day shopping event, Prime members around the world bought more than 375 million items and reportedly saved over than $2.5 billion. Amazon noted that this made Prime Day 2023 its biggest event ever.

“The first day of Prime Day was the largest sales day in Amazon’s history, and Prime members saved more this year than any other Prime Day event,” said Doug Herrington, CEO of Amazon Stores. “Prime is an incredible value, and we’re proud to offer additional value for members through exclusive deals events like Prime Day. Thank you to our Prime members for continuing to shop in our store, and to our employees and independent sellers around the world who delivered for customers this Prime Day.”

As for specific products, the top items for Prime Members were Fire TV Stick, LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm, Apple AirPods, and Bissell Little Green Portable Deep Cleaner. In addition, Amazon noted it sold “millions of Alexa-enabled devices.”

Source: Amazon