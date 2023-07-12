Ninja kitchen appliances are up to 37 percent off at Amazon

Amazon’s Prime Day promotion discounts Ninja’s kitchen appliances, including food processors, air fryers, grills, kettles and more by up to 37 percent.

Check out some of the deals from the promotion below:

Ninja SF300C Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer, 6-Quart Capacity, 10-in-1 Functions to Bake, Roast, Sear, Sauté, Slow Cook, Souse Vide & More, 15-Minute Speedi Meals All In One Pot, Sea Salt Grey: $180.48 (regularly $218.64)’

Ninja K12010C Foodi NeverDull Essential 10-Piece Knife System with Built-in Sharpener, High Carbon Steel: $142.48 (regularly $189.98)

Ninja BL780C, Ninja Supra Kitchen System with Blender and Food Processor, Black/Silver, 1200W, (Canadian Version): $153.41 (regularly $209.99)

Ninja Woodfire 7-in-1 Outdoor Grill, Master Grill, BBQ Smoker, & Outdoor Air Fryer with Woodfire Technology, Ninja Woodfire Pellets, and Premium Grill Cover, OG701LWC , Black: $356.23 (regularly $399.98)

Ninja NJ601AMZ Professional Blender with 1000-Watt Motor & 72 oz Dishwasher-Safe Total Crushing Pitcher for Smoothies, Shakes & Frozen Drinks, Black: $89.99 (regularly $136.78)

NINJA OP301C, Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure, Slow Cooker, Air Fryer and More, with 6.5 Quart (6.2L) Capacity and 45 Recipe Book, Black/Gray, 1460W (Canadian Version): $199.48 (regularly $279.99)

Ninja BL450C, Nutri Pro Personal Blender For Juices, Shakes & Smoothies, 18 and 24 Oz cups, Black/Silver, 900W (Canadian Version): $65.99 (regularly $74.98)

Ninja BN400C, Personal Nutri-Blender Pro with Auto-iQ Technology, Silver, 1000W: $80.73 (regularly $98.98)

Ninja KT200C Precision Temperature Electric Kettle, 1500 watts, BPA Free, Stainless, 7-Cup Capacity, Hold Temp Setting: $85.48 (regularly $119.99)

Ninja DT201C, Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven, Stainless steel, 1800W (Canadian version): $255.99 (regularly $299.98)

Ninja CE200C, 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Brewer, Black/Silver (Canadian Version): $72.99 (regularly $104.98)

Ninja BL481C Nutri-Ninja Auto-iQ Technology Blender, 1000W (Canadian Version), Silver: $89.99 (regularly $111)

Ninja AG300C Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill With 4-Quart (3.8L) Air Fryer, Roast, Bake, and Cyclonic Grilling Technology, (Canadian Version): $189.99 (regularly $249.98)

Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven, Large Toaster Oven, Flip-Away For Storage, Dehydrate, Keep Warm, 1800 Watts, Stainless (SP101C) – Canadian Version: $175.73 (regularly $239.99)

Ninja JC101C, Cold Press Juicer Pro, Compact Powerful Slow Juicer With Total Pulp Control and Easy Clean, Graphite (Canadian Version): $94.98 (regularly $149.98)

Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL, 5.5 Qt. Capacity that can Air Fry, Air Roast, Bake, Reheat & Dehydrate, with Dishwasher Safe, Nonstick Basket & Crisper Plate and a Chef-Inspired Recipe Guide, Grey: $174.99 (regularly $189.99)

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 8-qt. (7.6L) 2-Basket Air Fryer DualZone Technology, Match Cook & Smart Finish to Roast, Broil, Dehydrate & More for Quick, Easy Meals, Slate Grey (DZ201C) Canadian Version: $140.58 (regularly $209.99)

Ninja BN300C, Personal Nutri-Blender With Ice-Crushing Technology, Black/Silver, 750W: $61.73 (regularly $74.99)

Amazon Prime Day ends end of the day today, July 12th.

