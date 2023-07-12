Here are the games hitting PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in July 2023

Sony has revealed what’s coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in July.

Some of this month’s highlights include 2021 The Game Awards Game of the Year winner It Takes Two, twin-stick shooter The Ascent and indie darling Undertale.

All of these games and more are coming to Extra and Premium on July 18th. Read on for more.

PlayStation Extra and Premium

The Ascent (PS4/PS5)

Circus Electrique (PS4)

Dynasty Warriors 9 (PS4)

Dysmantle (PS4/PS5)

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R (PS4/PS5)

It Takes Two (PS4/PS5)

Melty Blood: Type Lumina (PS4)

Monster Jam Steel Titans (PS4)

My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure (PS4/PS5)

Samurai Warriors 5 (PS4)

Showrunner (PS4/PS5)

Sniper Elite (PS4/PS5)

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom — Rehydrated (PS4)

Undertale (PS4)

World War Z (PS4/PS5)

PlayStation Premium

Gravity Crash Portable (PS4/PS5) — PSP

Twisted Metal (PS4/PS5) — PS1

Twisted Metal 2 (PS4/PS5) — PS1

Find out what came to PlayStation Plus Essential this month here.

PlayStation Plus Essential starts at $11.99/month, Extra costs at $17.99/month and Premium is priced at $21.99/month.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation