Get one month of Game Pass for $1 before paying the new, higher price

Microsoft just hiked the price of its Xbox Game Pass subscription in Canada, and now the company has brought back an old deal.

Those interested in trying out Game Pass can now subscribe, paying just $1 for the first month. After the first month, prices go back to normal — so if you don’t like it, you should probably cancel after that first month.

However, the cheaper first-month offer isn’t available for the console version of Game Pass. To get the deal, you’ll either need to subscribe on PC or go for Game Pass Ultimate, which covers both PC and Xbox consoles.

With the recent price increases, here’s how it breaks down:

Game Pass Ultimate: first month for $1, $18.99/mo thereafter

Game Pass PC: first month for $1, $11.99/mo thereafter

Game Pass Console: $12.99/mo

Regardless of where you play, I’d advise going for the $1 Ultimate subscription if you want to test the service since that has everything Game Pass offers. If you want to keep it after that but don’t want to pay the $18.99 price, you can downgrade to the console or PC versions, depending on where you play.

