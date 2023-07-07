Save up to 50 percent on Amazon Echo Show and Echo Dot devices

Amazon Canada has once again discounted its popular Echo Dot and Echo Show smart home devices. Today it’s to the tune of upwards of 50 percent off its regular price.
Check out all the deals below:
- Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) Kids for $39.99 (save 50%)
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for $59 (save 40%)
- Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) for $219 (save 33%)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for $114 (save 32%)
- Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) with clock for $49.99 (save 38%)
- Echo (4th Gen) for $79 (save 38%)
In addition, there are a number of Echo devices that come bundled with other devices to make your home a smart home.
Source: Amazon Canada