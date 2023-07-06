Zuckerberg trolls Musk with Spider-Man meme as Threads launches

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has revived his dormant Twitter account to post a Spider-Man meme on the same day he launched Threads, a new Twitter-like app that aims to rival Elon Musk’s acquisition.

The last time Zuckerberg used his Twitter account to share something was back on January 18th, 2012. Exactly 4,187 days later, Zuckerberg is back with a Tweet that takes a jab at Twitter.

The meme shows two Spider-Men pointing at each other, flustered because of their identicalness. Zuckerberg did not add any text to his tweet, but the message was clearly received.

He’s challenging Twitter with his new venture Threads. The app, which went live on the App Store and the Play Store on July 5th, looks and feels very similar to Twitter, with features such as likes, comments, reposts and shares.

Whether it becomes the “Twitter killer” is yet to be seen, though as of 11am ET today, July 6th, the app reportedly already has over 30 million sign-ups. Zuckerberg has his sights set on the one billion+ user mark. “It’ll take some time, but I think there should be a public conversations app with 1 billion+ people on it. Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully we will,” he said in a Thread.

This is likely not the last of what we see in the Musk vs. Zuckerberg saga. The two have a history of competition, which recently escalated to the point of both agreeing to a cage fight.

Image credit: Mega