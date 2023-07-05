Samsung’s summer foldable event officially streams on July 26th

Samsung will officially reveal its next foldable devices at an Unpacked event on July 26th at 7am ET/4am PT, according to an official announcement from the tech giant.

You’re not alone if you’re surprised by the early start time (it caused me to do a doubletake). The 7am time slot is because unlike past Unpacked keynotes, this event is being held in Samsung’s home base of Seoul, South Korea.

“A new cultural driver is coming. Come along on our journey to discover an all-new Galaxy as we showcase our latest technologies designed to open possibilities and transform lives. It’s going to make you want to Join the flip side,” writes Samsung in its announcement.

At the event, Samsung is expected to reveal its Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, two devices that we already know a lot about thanks to a never-ending stream of leaks surrounding both foldables.

Regarding the Z Fold 5, we expect the smartphone to feature a new hinge mechanism allowing it to close almost flat. Given how thick Samsung’s past foldables are when closed, this could help the smartphones find a more mainstream audience.

On the other hand, the sleek-looking Z Flip 5 will feature a more expansive front-facing screen similar to Motorola’s recently released Razr+.

Samsung says the event will be streaming on Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com and Samsung’s YouTube channel.

MobileSyrup will have more on Samsung’s next-gen foldables in the coming weeks.

Image credit: Samsung

Source: Samsung