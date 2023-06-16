Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 renders reveal thinner bezels

Samsung’s next flagship foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, has been spotted in a leaked render, as shared by MySmartPrice.

The publication shared leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, which revealed the upcoming flip phone’s massive cover display. Now, with the Z Fold 5 renders, we’ve got a sneak peek of some of the features and design changes that the foldable will bring to the table.

We already know that Samsung will host its Unpacked event for the year in Seoul, South Korea, in late July. Now, thanks to the render, we know that the device’s camera setup and placement of the USB Type-C port, speaker grills, and microphone are all similar to what we saw on the Fold 4.

Further, the render shows that the folded device has a smaller gap between the two halves of the screen, when compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. This is likely because Samsung is using a ‘water-drop’ hinge for the foldable, which would minimize the screen crease when the phone is opened and allow it to fold almost flat.

Further, the LED flash now sits adjacent to the camera setup, while it was under the cameras in the Z Fold 4. The bezels on the internal display also appear to be slimmer.

From what we know so far, the Z Fold 5 is reportedly being tested for 200,000 folds and it will be thinner and lighter than previous Fold handsets.

We’ll likely learn more about the device closer to its release date in late July.

Image credit: MySmartPrice

Source: MySmartPrice