Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 specs surface in weird leak

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are expected to launch at the end of July, but the rumour mill keeps churning. @_SnoopyTech_shared a spec list via a cryptic leak on Twitter that Android Police translated.

01101000 01110100 01110100 01110000 01110011 00111010 00101111 00101111 01110000 01100001 01110011 01110100 01100101 01100010 01101001 01101110 00101110 01100011 01101111 01101101 00101111 00110101 00111001 00110011 01010011 00110001 01100111 01011000 01001010 — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) June 26, 2023

According to the leak, the Z Flip 5 features a 6.7-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, and on the outside, there’s a bigger 3.4-inch panel with a 720p external display. Reportedly, you’ll be able to check notifications, start and pause music, take selfies and use the screen as a viewfinder.

Further, the handset features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage and a 3,700mAh battery. Additionally, the handset sports a set of dual 12-megapixel primary shooters and a 10-megapixel selfie camera. It also has Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E and Dual-SIM support. The phone will reportedly come in Lavender, Mint, Cream and Graphite Shades.

Elsewhere, the Z Fold 5 will reportedly feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 4400mAh battery. The phone also has a 12-megapixel ultrawide, a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 12-megapixel telephoto with 3x zoom. There’s also a 10-megapixel selfie shooter on the front and a 4-megapixel under-display on the inner folding screen. The handset will also feature the same size displays as its predecessor with a 7.6-inch inner folding screen and a 6.2-inch outer display, both with 120Hz refresh rates capable of dropping to as low as 1Hz.

Further, the handset is expected to come in Phantom Black, Cream and Ice Blue colour variants. It will also run One UI 5.1.1 based on Android 13.

Unfortunately, the Z Fold 5 seems way too similar to its predecessor.

Both phones are to launch at Samsung’s Unpacked event in late July, alongside the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Tab S9.

Source: Android Police, _SnoopyTech_