What’s your favourite Canadian-made game?

In celebration of Canada Day, let’s talk about the games made by Canadian developers.

While many don’t think of it, especially below the border, many video games were made in Canada. Before I get to my favourites, let’s talk about some of the most famous Canadian video games.

Most Assassin’s Creed games were developed by Ubisoft Montreal, including Assassin’s Creed, Assassin’s Creed II, Assasin’s Creed III, Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag, Valhalla, Unity, Brotherhood, Revelations, Odyssey, Origins and even the upcoming Mirage, while primarily developed by Ubisoft Bordeaux, received assistance from the Canadian developer.

Child of Light, Gears 5, Don’t Starve, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Batman: Arkham Origins, Gotham Knights, Prototype, Prototype 2, Outlast, Watch Dogs, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six, Far Cry, Baldur’s Gate, Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic, Mass Effect, Celeste, Dragon Age, Cuphead, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Tunic, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Dead Space (2023), Minecraft Legends and many more series and titles were made by developers based in Canada.

Some upcoming Canadian games include Sea of Stars, Ravenlok, Island of Insight, Venba, South of Midnight, and Star Wars Outlaws.

With Ubisoft Montreal, BioWare, Tribute Games, The Coalition Games, WB Games Montreal, Eidos-Montreal, Ubisoft Toronto and other developers based in Canada, it makes sense that there are so many Canadian games.

Out of all these games and more, my favourite Canadian-made game is Child of Light. I absolutely loved it, a beautifully drawn and fun story of a girl trying to return home to her kingdom. It has timed turn-based battling and launched back in 2014.

Let us know in the comments below some of your favourite games made by Canadians.

And if you want to know more about Canadian games, check out some of Brad Shankar’s game coverage.

Image credit: Ubisoft