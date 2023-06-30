Best Buy Top Deals June 29th – July 6th: DJI Mini 3 Quadcopter Drone, Google Nest Wifi Pro, Alienware 34-inch WQHD monitor and more

Best Buy’s Top Deals for the week of June 29th to July 6th are live now, with solid discounts on Canon DSLRs, smart home gadgets, wireless headphones and more.

Check out some of the deals from the sale below:

Samsung The Frame 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN65LS03BAFXZC) – 2022 – Charcoal Black: $2,099.99 (save $600)

Logitech MK850 Bluetooth Optical Ergonomic Keyboard & Mouse Combo – English: $79.99 (save $30)

Lenovo IdeaCentre 3i Desktop PC – Cloud Grey (Intel Core i5-12400/512GB SSD/12GB RAM/Windows 11): $699.99 (save $200)

Epson EcoTank ET-2800 Wireless All-In-One Supertank Inkjet Printer – White: $299.99 (save $30)

Alienware 34-inch WQHD 165Hz 0.1ms GTG Curved QD-OLED LED G-Sync FreeSync Gaming Monitor (AW3423DWF): $1,199.99 (save $200)

Sony WH-1000XM5 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Silver: $399.99 (save $100)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – Onyx: $119.99 (save $70)

DJI Mini 3 Quadcopter Drone Fly More Combo & Remote Control with Built-in Screen (DJI RC) – Grey: $989.99 (save $119)

ASUS Vivobook 15 15.6-inch Laptop – Slate Grey (Intel Core i3-1115G4 /256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $399.99 (save $150)

JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black: $99.99 (save $40)

Google Nest Cam Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera – 3 Pack – White: $489.99 (save $110)

Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display with Google Assistant – Chalk: $219.99 (save $80)

Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar 47mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Large – Slate Grey: $499.99 (save $450)

Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni Robot Vacuum & Mop – Black: $1,499.99 (save $500)

Dyson V15 Detect Complete+ Cordless Stick Vacuum: $999.99 (save $150)

Google Nest Wifi Pro Wi-Fi 6E Router – Snow – 3 Pack: $399.99 (save $130)

Samsung HW-Q600C 360-Watt 3.1.2 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $399.99 (save $300)

Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K) – Snow: $54.99 (save $15)

Canon EOS Rebel SL3 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm Lens Kit – Black: $849.99 (save $30)

Canon EOS M50 Mark II Mirrorless Camera with 15-45mm IS STM Lens Kit: $849.99 (save $30)

Canon EOS R10 Mirrorless Camera with 18-45mm STM Lens Kit: $1,199.99 (save $130)

WD easystore 18TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive (WDBAMA0180HBK-NESE) – Black: $349.99 (save $180)

Xbox Series S 512GB Gilded Hunter Bundle with Wireless Controller – Stellar Shift Special Edition: $379.99 (save $80)

Find all the Top Deals for the week here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.