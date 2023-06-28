New on Paramount+ Canada: July 2023

Paramount has revealed all of the movies and TV shows hitting its Paramount+ streaming service in Canada in July.

This month’s highlights include Taylor Sheridan’s Zoe Saldaña-led Special Ops: Lioness, the Zoey 101 sequel film Zoey 102 and The Ritual Killer starring Morgan Freeman. See below for the full list.

July 1st

Away From Her

Biography: WWE Legends (Season 3)

Brooklyn

Stories We Tell

July 4th

The F**k-It List

Midsommar

Puss in Boots

She’s the Man

July 6th

A Thin Line (Season 1) [Paramount+ Original]

July 7th

Big Nate (new episode block) [Paramount+ Original]

FBI True (Season 3)

The Frontier (Season 1)

July 11th

Aloft

Daddy’s Home 2

How To Train Your Dragon

The Loud House, New Block of Episodes

War of the Worlds

July 14th

Hot Yachts Miami (Season 1) [Paramount+ Original]

Spotlight (series)

A Quiet Place Part II

Swipe, Match, Murder: The Disappearance of Grace Millane

July 15th

Disquiet

July 18th

Eagle Eye

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

I Wanna Rock: The 80’s Metal Dream

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe

Superstar

Walker (Seasons 1-3)

July 19th

Buddy Games 2: Spring Awakening

Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah

July 21st

Boris Becker: The Rise and Fall

Paradise City

July 23rd

Special Ops: Lioness [Paramount+ Original]

July 25th

Bossy Bear (new episode block)

Misconduct

Monsters vs. Aliens

Road To Perdition

Seabiscuit

July 27th

Snag

Zoey 102 [Paramount+ Original]

July 28th

Housebroken (Season 1)

Never Seen Again (Season 4) [Paramount+ Original]

The Ritual Killer

Transformers: Earthspark (new episode block)

July 29th

Tad, The Lost Explorer and the Emerald Tablet

July 30th

The Infernal Machine

July 31st

Little Dixie

A Paramount+ subscription costs $9.99/month. Paramount+ is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV and more.

Find out what came to Paramount+ in June here.

Image credit: Paramount