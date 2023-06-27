Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 leaks in live photo

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to launch at the end of July; however, a leaker has shared an image of the unreleased handset.

Breaking) Flip 5 device leaks pic.twitter.com/9At8qe3j75 — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) June 25, 2023

The leaker Revegnus has posted an image of the Z Flip 5 placed on a table with a weird covering of some sort. It’s unclear if this is a Samsung accessory, but it’s probably a protective casing used to conceal prototype handsets.

The device offers a clock lock screen, a volume rocker, and a power key on the right-hand side of the device. It seems like the fingerprint sensor is embedded in the power button. The two rear-facing cameras are also now horizontal instead of vertical like the predecessor.

Samsung’s handset is rumoured to have a 3.4-inch cover screen, a 6.7-inch internal screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch selfie camera with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

We’ll learn more about the handset when it launches alongside the Z Fold 5, the Galaxy Watch 6 series and the Galaxy Tab S9 devices.

Source: Revegnus Via: Android Police