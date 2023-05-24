Leak indicates Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will bring back rotating bezels

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 is still a few months from its predicted release window, but like every year, that hasn’t stopped tipster OnLeaks from revealing renders of the device.

OnLeaks and MySmartPrice have created CAD-based renderings of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The return of the Classic variant means Samsung is also bringing back the beloved rotating bezel.

Samsung can’t seem to make up is mind, as the company dropped the rotating bezel with the Watch 5 series and the Classic branding in favour of ‘Pro.’

The Watch 6 Classic will reportedly resemble the Watch 4 Classic, offering a circular display surrounded by somewhat thick bezels. The left edge of the watch is rumoured to be flush, as both Home and Back buttons are on the right side.

Further, the Watch 6 Classic is rumoured to sport a 1.47-inch display with a 470 x 470 pixel resolution with a 425mAh battery. This is much bigger than the Watch 4 Classic’s 361mAh cell but smaller than the Watch 5’s 590mAh battery.

Of course, Samsung will likely also add several health/fitness-related and safety features to compete with the Apple Watch Series 8.

Samsung will likely launch the Galaxy Watch 6 series alongside its next-gen foldables later this year.

