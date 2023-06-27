Harry Potter: Magic Awakened RPG launches worldwide on mobile

Warner Bros. has launched a new free-to-play Harry Potter game worldwide on mobile.

Developed by Chinese tech giant Netease, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is a card-collecting RPG that lets you customize your own witch or wizard and enroll as a new student at Hogwarts. The game is set a few years after the events of The Deathly Hallows, so familiar faces like Hagrid and Professor McGonagall will make appearances.

In terms of combat, your character will cast basic spells automatically while you use different level cards to perform more complex magic. Naturally, you can obtain more powerful cards by exploring Hogwarts and the surrounding areas.

Magic Awakened also features massively multiplayer online (MMO) elements so your world will be shared with other players and you can even take part in various activities together, including roaming the Forbidden Forest and twirling in the Dance Club.

Naturally, the game features microtransactions through which you can spend real money to obtain new cards. You can also unlock these through regular gameplay, although it remains to be seen just how well-balanced and unintrusive that system feels.

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened can be downloaded on iOS and Android.

Magic Awakened follows this year’s Hogwarts Legacy, a console and PC RPG that also lets you create your own character and explore the iconic castle. However, the Harry Potter franchise as a whole has been at the heart of controversy as of late due to creator J.K. Rowling. Over the past few years, the author has made repeated transphobic comments that have been condemned for contributing to a rise in hateful anti-trans movements. This has led some to call for a boycott of any Potter-related titles, given that Rowling profits from them.

Image credit: Warner Bros.

Source: Warner Bros.