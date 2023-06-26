Meta announces its Quest+ subscription for VR gaming

Meta has launched a new subscription service for its Quest platform that gives gamers access to two curated titles every month.

The new subscription, called Meta Quest +, was announced in a Meta Quest blog post on Monday. With the subscription, Meta aims to make VR gaming more affordable and convenient by providing a selection of quality games from various genres and developers.

“Whether you’re a seasoned VR gamer or new to the medium, it can be hard to know where to start when exploring the Meta Quest catalogue,” wrote Meta. “Luckily, we’re combining curation and convenience to make things a little easier.”

Meta Quest+ is available for $7.99 USD ($10.50 CAD) per month or $59.99 USD (78.85 CAD) annually. The company’s Canadian website has the Meta Question+ subscription option listed, but clicking on it leads to a dead page. It is likely that the subscription will be available in Canada, as the blog post doesn’t mention U.S. exclusivity, and the Canadian website hasn’t been updated with details regarding the subscription yet.

The service is compatible with all Quest headsets, including Quest 2, Quest Pro, and the upcoming Quest 3.

Every month, subscribers will get two games to redeem and play as long as they remain subscribed. The games will be chosen by Meta based on their popularity and quality.

The first month’s games are Pistol Whip by Cloudhead Games, and Pixel Ripped 1995 by ARVORE Immersive Experiences. Free games available in August will be Walkabout Mini Golf, by Mighty Coconut and MOTHERGUNSHIP: FORGE by Terrible Posture Games.

“You can cancel at any time for maximum flexibility. Even better, if you rejoin down the road, you’ll regain access to all of the titles from your original paid subscription period,” wrote Meta.

Image credit: Meta Quest

Source: Meta