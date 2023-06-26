Cyber attack causes disruptions at Petro-Canada locations

Petro-Canada is dealing with a cybersecurity issue that started over the weekend.

According to messaging the company shared on Twitter, the incident impacts physical locations, its app, and its website.

Petro-Canada offers gas at the pump and charging for electric vehicles (EVs) at some of its locations.

Some outlets are only accepting cash, and car washes may be unavailable. Customers also can’t access Petro Points, Petro-Canada’s loyalty program, at this time.

Right now, some of our sites can only accept cash and our app and Petro-Points login are unavailable. Car washes may also be unavailable at some locations. What matters most to us is you and your safety. Thanks for your support and understanding as we work to keep you moving. 2/2 — Petro-Canada (@petrocanada) June 26, 2023

On June 24th, the company tweeted that customers won’t be able to log into their accounts online or through the app.

Petro-Canada runs under the Suncor brand. “At this time, we are not aware of any evidence that customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised or misused as a result of this situation,” the company said in a press release.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Suncor