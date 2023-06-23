Save $50 on Sony’s SRS-XE200 Bluetooth speaker and other Best Buy Top Deals this week

Best Buy Canada’s Top Deals for the week of June 23rd to June 28th are live now, and the promotion discounts the Sony SRS-XE200 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker.

The speaker features a Line-Shape Diffuser that spreads the sound evenly in all directions. The speaker is also waterproof, dustproof and shockproof, making it suitable for outdoor use. It has a 16-hour battery life and quick charging function that gives you 70 minutes of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging.

The speaker also supports Echo Cancelling for improved call quality, and Party Connect for linking up to 100 compatible speakers. The speaker comes with a handy carry strap and is available in four colours, all of which are currently discounted:

Find all other notable Top Deals for the week below:

Samsung The Frame 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN65LS03BAFXZC) – 2022 – Charcoal Black: $2,099 (save $600)

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (UN65CU7000FXZC) – 2023 – Titan Grey: $899.99 (save $50)

Corsair K70 Rapidfire RGB MK.2 Backlit Low Profile Mechanical Cherry MX Speed Gaming Keyboard – Eng: $149.99 (save $90)

Lenovo IdeaCentre 3i Desktop PC – Cloud Grey (Intel Core i5-12400/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $599.99 (save $200)

Canon PIXMA G7020 Wireless MegaTank All-In-One Inkjet Printer with 2 Extra Black Ink: $199.99 (save $130)

Samsung 27-inch FHD 75Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (LF27T350FHNXZA) – Dark Blue Grey: $169.99 (save $80)

Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Icon On-Ear Sound Isolating Bluetooth Headphones – Rose Gold: $199.99 (save $50)

DJI Mini 3 Quadcopter Drone Fly More Combo & Remote Control with Built-in Screen (DJI RC) – Grey: $989.99 (save $119)

ASUS Vivobook 15 15.6-inch Laptop – Quiet Blue (Intel Core i5-1235U /512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $699.99 (save $100)

HP 15.6-inch Laptop – Natural Silver (Intel i5 1355U/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/Windows 11 Home): $749.99 (save $300)

Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera Security System Bundle w/ 3 Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor 4K Cameras – White: $899.99 (save $250)

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music 30mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Large – Black: $269.99 (save $80)

Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni Robot Vacuum & Mop – Black: $1,199.99 (save $800)

Dyson V10 Animal+ Cordless Stick Vacuum – Sprayed Nickel/Iron: $599.99 (save $150)

NETGEAR Orbi Tri-Band AX6000 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (RBK853-100CNS) – 3 Pack: $999.99 (save $200)

Insignia Portable Air Conditioner – 10000 BTU (SACC 6500 BTU) – White/Grey: $349.99 (save $180)

Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen) 8-inch 32GB Android 11 Tablet w/ MediaTek Helio P22T 8-Core Processor – Iron Grey: $99.99 (save $30)

LG S80QR 620-Watt 5.1.3 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $599.99 (save $400)

Roku Streaming Stick 4K Media Streamer with Remote: $59.99 (save $10)

Canon EOS R10 Mirrorless Camera with 18-45mm STM Lens Kit: $1,199.99 (save $130)

Samsung T7 Shield 2TB USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive (MU-PE2T0S/AM) – Black: $219.99 (save $70)

Find all the Top Deals for the week here.

Image credit: Best Buy