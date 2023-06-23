Select Samsung Galaxy smartphones are up to 26 percent off today

Samsung is feeling especially generous today as the company has discounted select Galaxy devices, some to the tune of 26% off.
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Graphite 256GB for $699.99 (save 26%)
- Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Black 128GB for $669.99 (save 25%)
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Graphite (New) 128GB for $619.99 (save 24%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada