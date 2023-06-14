Telus, ÉTS and iBwave are working together to rethink 5G deployment

Telus is collaborating with research school École de Technologie Supérieure (ÉTS) and wireless software developer iBwave to “re-imagine the deployment of 5G networks” in buildings.

The partnership will see the creation of a 5G lab at ÉTS, which will host researchers, students, and companies to drive 5G innovation. Telus, ÉTS and iBwave will also redesign the way companies design and deploy wireless networks in buildings.

“The research done in the 5G lab at ÉTS will support innovation to optimize network performance at important sites like universities and healthcare centres,” Nazim Benhadid, a senior vice president at Telus, said.

“Ultimately, improved connectivity means that schools will be able to use the latest immersive technologies to help students learn, business operations will be more energy-efficient, and healthcare professionals will be able to communicate more effectively.”

Telus says it’s making $30 million worth of investments in Montreal this year, and the collaboration is part of it.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Telus