Play Store adds new sections for Chromebook and Tablet apps on mobile

Google is making it easy for users to browse and discover apps for Chromebooks and tablets directly from their phone.

The Play Store now features a new ‘Other devices’ section/filter at the top of the app feed that lets you browse apps that are featured, optimized, or recommended for your device type, including Chromebooks and tablets. You can streamline your search further by selecting categories such as education, productivity, media, and more.

The new section is visible in the Play Store via your smartphone, making it easy to discover apps for any device with your handy smartphone. The Chromebook section has 50 apps, while the tablet section has 28.

The update is rolling out now.

Another minor update to the Play Store is a new animation when you open the ‘What’s new’ or ‘About this app’ sections in an app listing. The sections will slide up and down smoothly when you tap on them.

Via: 9to5Google