Anthony Furey’s run for Toronto’s Mayor includes weird AI-generated images

Toronto Mayoral hopeful Anthony Furey is allegedly using AI-generated images of fake situations as part of his platform.

As Vice reports, several of the images on Furey’s website show the makings of images generated by artificial intelligence.

The sixth page of a document outlining his platform shows an image of a hazy-looking brown building with people sitting, mostly in groups, along the sidewalk. As Vice points out, “the top half of one person’s body appears to be fading out of existence.”

Vice also showcased an image accompanying Furey’s platform on creating jobs, which featured a woman with three arms: two crossed across her chest and one holding up her chin.

At the time of writing, Furey’s website no longer featured the three-armed image.

Furey has called homelessness a “blight,” and his platform involves forcefully removing tent encampments in all Toronto parks.

Image credit: Anthony Furey

Source: Vice, Anthony Furey