Live Nation’s new ticket price breakdown to benefit American customers

Live Nation will start showing customers in the U.S. the full price breakdown of tickets come September.

U.S. President Joe Biden has been vocal about “junk fees” companies like Live Nation subsidy Ticketmaster, Airbnb, and others tack on to purchases, raising prices that come as a surprise to customers.

In response, Live Nation is changing its practices to show fans the total price of a ticket upfront.

“Live Nation will begin providing a new all-in pricing experience for concerts at the venues and festivals the company operates across the United States starting this September.”

A Live Nation spokesperson told MobileSyrup that ” all-in pricing” has been available in Canada since 2018.

Updated June 16th, 2023, 6:07pm ET: The article has been updated to reflect that the pricing model is available in Canada.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Live Nation