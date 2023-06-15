Apple’s Mac Pro suffering from hard drive disconnection issue, fix coming soon

Apple’s pricey new M2 Ultra-powered Mac Pro is suffering from an issue causing some SATA hard drives to disconnect from the desktop computer unexpectedly.

In a recent support document, the tech giant confirmed it’s “aware of this issue” and plans to fix it in a “future macOS update.” The pricey desktop Mac is configured with SSD storage when you purchase it, but the Mac Pro also offers SATA ports that allow you to connect hard drives.

“Certain models of internal SATA drives might unexpectedly disconnect from your computer after your Mac wakes from sleep,” said Apple in a statement. “This can occur if your Mac automatically goes to sleep or if you manually put your Mac to sleep. If you see a message that your disk was not ejected properly, you can restart your Mac to reconnect to the drive.”

The only workaround currently seems to be preventing the Mac Pro from automatically going to sleep through macOS’ settings.

Apple’s new Mac Pro released earlier this week alongside the 15-inch MacBook Air and new Mac Studio.

Source: Apple Via: MacRumors