Android 14 Beta 3.1 update drops with a couple bug fixes

It’s barely been a week since Google dropped the third Android 14 Beta and now Beta 3.1 is rolling out with bug fixes.

As noted by Droid Life, Android 14 Beta 3.1 only includes two noteworthy bug fixes. First, and likely more important for most people, the update will fix a bug with fingerprint unlock, causing it to be unavailable or unusable on some devices.

The other fix is for “platform compatibility issues” that affected some software developer kits (SDKs), leading some apps to crash.

If you’re already running the beta on your Pixel phone, getting the update is fairly simple. Just head to Settings > System > System Update to start downloading it. If you’re not on the beta, you can learn how to get it here.

Via: Droid Life