Reddit CEO says ‘noise’ surrounding API changes ‘will pass’

Reddit CEO Steve Huffman has told staff ongoing protests against the company will eventually pass.

Earlier this week, users took part in a mass protest over API price changes that will see Reddit charge companies for using their data. Thousands of subreddits were set to private, preventing anyone not subscribed to the threads from accessing them.

“There’s a lot of noise with this one. Among the noisiest we’ve seen. Please know that our teams are on it, and like all blowups on Reddit, this one will pass as well,” Huffman wrote in an internal memo which The Verge accessed and shared.

Most of the subreddits were set for a 48-hour protest with a Wednesday deadline. However, as The Verge reports, several users have said they will keep their accounts private until Reddit address the ongoing problems.

Reddit’s API pricing change will lead third-party developers, like Apollo, to shut down on June 30th. The pricing model goes into effect on July 1st.

“While the two biggest third-party apps, Apollo and RIF, along with a couple others, have said they plan to shut down at the end of the month, we are still in conversation with some of the others,” Huffman wrote, noting the company will exempt accessibility-focused apps.

The CEO further warned employees to be careful of wearing gear identifying them as a Reddit employees in public. “Some folks are really upset, and we don’t want you to be the object of their frustrations.”

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: The Verge