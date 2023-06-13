YouTube makes it easier for creators to monetize their channels

In a move to help creators with smaller followings monetize on their efforts, YouTube has announced significant changes to its monetization policies.

It is lowering the eligibility criteria for creators to start earning on YouTube sooner by opening up access to fan funding features like channel memberships, Super Chat, Super Thanks and more.

Eligible creators would be able to apply to the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) once they have 500 subscribers (down from 1,000), three public uploads in the last 90 days, and either 3,000 watch hours in the past year (down from 4,000) or thee million Shorts views in the last 90 days (down from 10 million).

Initially, these lowered requirements will be implemented in Canada, the United States, United Kingdom, Taiwan, and South Korea. YouTube will expand the lowered requirements to other countries where YPP is available “over time.”

Under the new criteria, eligible creators will unlock access to fan funding features like channel memberships, Super Chat, Super Stickers, Super Thanks, and the ability to promote their own products with YouTube Shopping.

It’s worth noting that existing YPP requirements for revenue sharing and ad revenue will still apply. However, creators who become eligible for ad revenue won’t have to reapply to the program.

Further, the shopping affiliate program, previously exclusive to select creators by invitation, is now available to YPP participants in the United States who have a minimum of 20,000 subscribers.

These developments provide smaller creators with the opportunity to generate revenue from their dedicated fans and followers.

Read more about the update here.

Image credit: YouTube

Source: YouTube