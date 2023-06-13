Instagram is adding audio clips to the Notes feature

Instagram rolled out its ‘Notes’ feature in December 2022.

The feature is essentially a text-based post-it note for your Instagram account that other users can see in their inbox above their direct messages. Notes feature a 60-character limit and are visible only for a 24-hour period. Replies to Notes appear as DMs.

Now, users will be able to add a 30-second audio clip of a song to their Notes update, alongside a short caption as shared by The Verge. Additionally, your followers would be able to tap on the song to listen to the 30-second snippet.

The Meta-owned company is also adding a translate button for Notes.

Instagram adding text-based features like Notes isn’t surprising. The company is reportedly also working on a separate text-based app to rival Twitter. The project is an entirely new app, not part of Instagram itself, though users would be able to log in to it with their Instagram credentials.

Via: The Verge