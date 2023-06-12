New Odyssey OLED G9 is Samsung’s first DQHD monitor with a 32:9 aspect ratio

Samsung has announced the global launch of the Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor (G95SC model), a 49-inch curved display that boasts Dual Quad High Definition (DQHD; 5,120 x 1,440) resolution with a 32:9 aspect ratio. The monitor also features a Neo Quantum Processor Pro that uses a deep learning algorithm to enhance image quality and contrast.

The new monitor is Samsung’s first to offer Dual Quad High Definition resolution with a 32:9 aspect ratio. The G9 also has a fast 0.03ms response time and a 240Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for competitive gamers who need smooth and responsive gameplay.

Thanks to the wide aspect ratio and a 1800R curvature that wraps around the user’s field of vision, the Odyssey OLED G9 creates an immersive experience that is equivalent to two QHD screens side by side. The monitor also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA Adaptive Sync for tear-free and stutter-free gaming.

The Odyssey OLED G9 has a sleek metal frame and a slim design that fits any desk space. On the back of the monitor is the CoreSync and Core Lighting+ feature that uses advanced lighting technology to match the colours on-screen, making content more immersive.

On the connectivity side, the monitor has a DisplayPort 1.4, one HDMI 2.1 port, one Micro HDMI 2.1 port and a USB Hub. It also has two 5W speakers built-in.

The Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SC) is available to pre-order today for $2,799.99. Orders start shipping on June 26th.

Learn more about the Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor (G95SC model) here.

Image credit: Samsung

Source: Samsung