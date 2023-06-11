Fable living it large with new trailer at Xbox Games Showcase

Beloved British comedian Richard Ayoade starred in a new trailer for the upcoming Fable installment at this year’s Xbox Bethesda Showcase.

The Fable franchise hasn’t had a new installment since 2017, and this game will serve as a reboot for the entire series. No release date or release window was provided with the trailer.

What does it mean to be a Hero? pic.twitter.com/VxyRMstYFB — Fable (@fable) June 11, 2023

Fable will be available to play on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

