Montreal’s Compulsion reveals South of Midnight for Xbox

Montreal-based Compulsion Games has revealed its next game, South of Midnight.

During the Xbox Games Showcase, a teaser for the title was revealed, pointing to a bayou-themed setting. However, no actual gameplay was shown, so it’s unclear what type of game this actually will end up being.

A release window was also not confirmed. That said, it does appear to only be coming to Xbox Series X/S and PC, ditching Xbox One.

Compulsion’s last game was 2018’s We Happy Few, so it’s been a while since we’ve seen something from the Canadian studio.

