Android 14 Beta 3 is now rolling out

Google’s Android 14 Beta 3 is now available. Beta 3 marks the Platform Stability stage, where developers can finalize final details ahead of the final beta in July.

Google says that Beta 3 is highlighting new accessibility features such as non-linear font scaling and privacy upgrades, which include partial photo/video access, new animation support in gesture navigation and more.

It seems like Google is right on schedule. The final platform stability update hits in July, with a final release in August.

Mishaal Rahman has tweeted about what’s new in the latest update.

Here is what's new in Android 14 Beta 3 🧵 pic.twitter.com/wi0XIdoKtd — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) June 7, 2023

Users running Android 14 Beta 2 can head to Settings > System > System update, then tap the check for updates button to find the update.

Google notes that the new beta might have various stability, battery, or performance issues and that the update might not suit users with accessibility needs.

And as always, the feature is first available on Pixel.

Source: Android Developers Blog