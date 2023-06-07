iOS 17 will show you how long an app will take to download

Apple’s WWDC 2023-unveiled iOS 17 is bringing a welcome change to the App Store.

In the upcoming OS, users will be able to see the estimated time remaining for their app to download.

Although not a monumental update, the change will provide more transparency and convenience for users who want to know how long they have to wait before they can use their new apps or games.

As shared by MacRumors, the feature works by displaying the time remaining for the app download next to the circular download symbol after the user taps the “Get” app button in an app listing. The time is shown in minutes and seconds, and it only appears if the download is expected to take more than a few seconds.

The time estimate is based on the app’s file size and the user’s internet speed, which are determined when the download starts and the connection to the App Store server is made. Users can cancel the download at any time by tapping the cancel button within the circular icon.

iOS 17’s developer beta is available now, followed by a public beta in July. Apple says iOS 17 will launch in the fall alongside iPadOS 17 and macOS Senoma.

